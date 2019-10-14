Girl, 12, saves mom who had seizure while driving

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (WPVI) -- A 12-year-old girl in Alaska received an award of heroism after safely stopping a car while her mother was having a seizure behind the wheel.

Melaniah Andrade isn't old enough to drive a car.

"They first had me put it in park. And then you turn it off, take out the keys, and put the hazard lights on," she told KTUU-TV.

But stopping a car from the passenger seat might have saved her and her mother's lives.



"She wasn't talking to me, and she wasn't really responding back to what I was, like, saying, or what I was doing," said Melaniah.

Melaniah and her mother, Nicole Johnson, were heading home after shopping when Johnson started having a seizure.

"It was such a scary moment in both of our lives, you know, nothing like that had ever happened," said mom.



That's when Melaniah called 911.

She was able to guide dispatch to her and her mother by telling them roads they were crossing and eventually stopping the car.

The next week, Wasilla Police and the Alaska State Troopers presented Melaniah with an award of heroism for her bravery.

"I feel like I did a good job. I feel like, as other people told me they would've done something totally different, like something bad would've happened," she said.

And her mom couldn't be more proud.

"I definitely see that she is very mature. And that makes me extremely proud," she said.
