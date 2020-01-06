12-year-old girl struck by pickup truck near Russell C. Struble Elementary School in Bensalem

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle while attempting to board her school bus in Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania on Monday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bensalem Boulevard and Timber Lane near the Russell C. Struble Elementary School.

The view from Chopper 6 showed the school bus stopped in the roadway near a white pickup truck with some debris nearby.

According to police, the school bus had its stop signal and light bar activated at the time the girl was struck.

Authorities said the girl was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the driver remained at the scene of the crash and is being cooperative.

Bensalem Boulevard is shut down by Roberts Road as police investigate.
