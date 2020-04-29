Girl, 13, among 2 shot in New Castle County, Delaware: Police

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County, Delaware are investigating a shooting that left two people injured, including a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. on South Rodney Drive near Bedford Drive in the Edgemoor community.

Police say a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were both shot in the leg. They were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 302-395-8110.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new castle countycrimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Quest Diagnostics rolls out online antibody tests
Thunderbirds, Blue Angels fly over region to honor frontline workers
Dog finds loving forever home after owners die of COVID-19
Building it Better Together: Where are the jobs?
Police: Double shooting leaves 2 men dead in Philly
Murphy assembles Governor's Restart and Recovery Commission
Authorities identify woman found dead inside burning car
Show More
Real estate industry adapting amid COVID-19
Carson Wentz, wife Maddie welcome baby girl
Jersey 4 Jersey benefit raises $5.9 million
Philly restaurant owner offers virtual dining experience
Breast cancer survivor pays it forward during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News