7-year-old girl struck by car after getting off school bus in Springfield Township, Pennsylvania

NEW: Springfield School District has released following statement after student was struck getting off the bus.



Child attends Sabold Elementary School. @6abc pic.twitter.com/Ay0F4e1pTf — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) October 16, 2019

FROM THE FAMILY: I spoke with the family of Jayzlin Yeboah who was just transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.



Her grandmother tells me she is a fighter but was seriously injured in the crash.@6abc pic.twitter.com/z5B1yROrsb — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) October 16, 2019

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Springfield Township, Delaware County are investigating after they say a young girl was struck by a car after getting off the school bus.It happened on Wednesday afternoon around 3:39 p.m. on the 400 block of E. Woodland Avenue.Police tell Action News that a 7-year-old child was getting off the bus when she was struck. The driver did stay at the scene.The child, whose family members have identified her as Jayzlin Yeboah, was rushed to an area hospital for serious injuries.The bus was full of students at the time of the accident.It's unclear if the driver of the car is facing any charges.