Pet owners warned of harmful algal bloom at New Jersey park

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- There's a warning for pet owners in part of Camden County, New Jersey.

Environmental officials say a so-called algal bloom has been detected in Timber Creek Pond located in Timber Creek Park.

Recent tests revealed an elevated risk from cyanobacteria, also called blue-green algae, that's naturally present in all types of water, but it can sometimes rapidly grow.

Officials say the toxins can be harmful or even deadly when ingested by animals.

People are being urged to keep pets away, while officials explore treatment options.

"We have set up signs around the pond to alert visitors of the situation," said county health officer Paschal Nwako. "We are working to explore treatments for the lake to avoid this happening in future seasons but for now, please keep pets away from the pond."