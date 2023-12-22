Suspect wanted for attacking victim with pipe, stealing SUV in Gloucester Township

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Gloucester Township are searching for a suspect who attacked a resident with a plastic pipe and then stole their SUV.

It happened Friday morning at the Blackwood Estates.

Police say the suspect, Ryan Verdi, 39, stole the victim's black Toyota 4Runner with New Jersey registration B34-NZG after the attack.

According to investigators, Verdi is from the Mullica Hill area but may have been recently living in the Blackwood Estates development.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500.