14-year-old girl struck by car after getting off school bus in Sicklerville

By and
SICKLERVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A teenager was hit by a vehicle after getting off the school bus on Tuesday night in Camden County.

It happened around 7:25 p.m. on Kearsley Road at Cedar Grove Drive in Sicklerville.

Police said the 14-year-old girl just exited the Camden County Technical School bus and was attempting to cross the street when she was hit by an oncoming blue Kia Forte.

When Action News arrived on the scene, the school bus' lights and stop sign were both activated.

"There was a really large school bus there, and it was dark-- all the lights were off, and there was lots of police cars," described Muhammad, who had just returned from work.

Neighbors Eric and Patty Scanlon were among the first people to run out to see what happened.

"The windshield was shattered. When we went out, they were putting the young lady on a stretcher and she was conscious and talking," said Patty Scanlon. "They were just putting blankets on her, and she was conscious."

The girl was transported to Cooper University Hospital for treatment of injuries to her leg.
Police said the driver of the Kia remained at the scene and was speaking with investigators.

State law requires drivers to stop no less than 25 feet from a bus that is stopped and has its red lights flashing.

While the circumstances of the crash are still under investigation, neighbors say drivers often go too fast on Kearsley.

"They do have cops a lot, but people they just don't really obey the speed limit, and I think everyone is too busy on their phones," said Scanlan.

Muhammad said extra measures may be helpful like, "Maybe speed bumps or traffic signal."

No word yet on whether any charges have been filed.

