Gloucester Township officer rescues 70-year-old woman from house fire

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey police officer is being hailed as a hero for saving a woman in a house fire on Thursday.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on the unit block of Lamp Post Lane in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

Officers arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and fire from a second-floor home.

That's when an officer ran inside to save a 70-year-old woman.

She was rushed to the hospital where she's currently listed in critical condition.

The officer sustained smoke inhalation with minor burns.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
