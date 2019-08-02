Gloucester Township officer rescues 70-year-old woman from house fire

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey police officer is being hailed as a hero for saving a woman in a house fire on Thursday.It happened just before 2 p.m. on the unit block of Lamp Post Lane in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.Officers arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and fire from a second-floor home.That's when an officer ran inside to save a 70-year-old woman.She was rushed to the hospital where she's currently listed in critical condition.The officer sustained smoke inhalation with minor burns.The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.