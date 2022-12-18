Friends open gluten-free brewery and tap room on Long Island

"The people coming in here who have never had beer before... it brings me to tears like it does them," said one of the owners.

Farmingdale, New York -- Gluten-free living can be challenging, something Ralph Mandarino, who's had Celiac symptoms for 10 years, knows all too well.

His pal, Jesse Silano, enjoys a good craft beer, but when they would hang out watching horror movies, Mandarino couldn't partake, sticking to spirits instead.

That is, until the duo brewed up an idea. Why not make delicious craft beer that's also gluten-free?

After learning about what goes into a flavorful gluten-free beer, the friends decided to open up their own brewery, combining their love of craft beer and horror movies.

Today, Necromantic Brew Co., at 253 Main St. in Farmingdale, Long Island, is New York state's first fully dedicated gluten-free brewery with a tap room, the owners said.

They strive to give all customers with gluten issues a safe space to enjoy a beer with no threat of cross-contamination.

And that's what it's about here -- people and how the brewery can bring them together in ways that were not possible before, Silano said.

"The people coming in here who have never had beer before... it brings me to tears like it does them. Its just a cool experience being somebodys first beverage that they couldnt have ever," he said.