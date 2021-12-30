christmas tree

Need to recycle your Christmas tree? There are goats in Philadelphia to help you

The animals can eat through an entire tree in about 20 minutes.
By
Goats are ready to eat your Christmas trees once again

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You might call this Christmas tree recycling program the greatest of all time.

Goats in Philadelphia are once again ready to devour your used Christmas trees.

The Philly Goat Project in Germantown will soon accept recycled trees, as long as the decorations are removed.

The animals can eat through an entire tree in about 20 minutes.

Uneaten trees will be turned into wood chips to be used on trails around the city.

Drop-off days are on January 8 (raindate January 9) and January 22 (raindate January 23).

You can drop off your pesticide-free Christmas trees at 6336 Ardleigh Street from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. either day.

"There is a suggested $20 donation per Christmas tree recycled requested. These donations support our free year-round programming," organizers said.

The Philly Goat Project says there are three options to recycle your tree:

1. Express curbside drop-off and donate
2. "G.O.A.T. Safari" - drive through the farm to drop off the tree
3. Park on Washington Lane and bring the tree in yourself


Officials say no reservations are needed. Wreaths are not accepted.

Events will also include a fire pit, hot cocoa and a petting area.

And those who don't have a Christmas tree to recycle are still welcomed to join the festivities, officials say.
