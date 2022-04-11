Say cheese! Therapy goats take center stage for annual calendar fundraiser

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's sure a departure from 'Hamilton.' On Monday, a goat took center stage at the Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus.The Academy of Music in Philadelphia is the oldest grand opera house in the country still used for its original purpose, though, on Monday, the stars looked a little different."These goats are extremely well trained. They're Nigerian dwarf goats. They're potty trained for the most part," explained Karen Krivit, director of the Philly Goat Project.On Monday, the goats took part in a photoshoot for the Philly Goat Project's annual calendar, where the therapy goats are photographed in settings around the city.Were the goats feeling the pressure?"We had a team meeting. We showed them pictures of the Academy and told them how special it was," joked Krivit.Asked if they got a special bath beforehand, Krivit said, "they are very well-groomed all the time.""This is definitely one of the more awesome spots that we've done," said photographer Jessica Kourkounis, who donates her time for this project. "The hardest part is just getting the goat to look in the correct direction."The Philly Goat Project is a nonprofit that enlists the help of the animals for several free programs and events all over the city.The calendar is a big fundraiser."Our main free programming is animals assisted therapy once a month for people with special needs and their families," Krivit said. "Then, we do a lot of things that have to do with getting people out to enjoy nature. Do you want to go for a walk? No. Do you want to go for a walk with a goat? Absolutely."After this shoot, these high-glamor goats were on their way to another shoot at the Academy of Natural Sciences.As for the finished project, the calendar comes out in the fall.