GoFundMe case: Homeless vet Johnny Bobbitt appears in court

MT. HOLLY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Johnny Bobbitt, the homeless veteran accused of trying to scam GoFundMe donors, appeared before a judge on Friday.

Wearing an orange jumpsuit, the 35-year-old appeared via closed-circuit video.

The prosecution asked he be held for trial without the option for bail.

Bobbitt has yet to formally hear the charges against him, although the Burlington County prosecutor publicly announced Bobbitt will be facing charges of fraud by deception and conspiracy.

He, Katelyn McClure, and Mark D'Amico were charged for their alleged roles in scamming the public into believing a feel-good story about a homeless veteran's generosity that was never true.

They claimed Bobbitt gave McClure his last $20 to buy her gas after she became stranded on I-95 in Philadelphia late last year.

The trio raised more than $400,000 in donations via GoFundMe to help Bobbitt get back on his feet in what they called and effort to "pay it forward."

TIMELINE: Key events in the GoFundMe hoax investigation

However, accusations by Bobbitt that the couple was withholding money from him led to all three being criminally charged.

McClure and D'Amico are free on bail.

Bobbitt's public defender on Friday asked that the one-time addict be considered for a diversionary program.

Bobbitt's next court date is Tuesday, December 11.

The charges of conspiracy and theft by deception can each carry 5 to 10 year prison sentences.

