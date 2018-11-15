GoFundMe case: Mark D'Amico and Kate McClure arrested and charged, documents show

Charges filed in GoFundMe case. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at Noon on November 15, 2018.

MT. HOLLY, N.J. (WPVI) --
A New Jersey couple who started a GoFundMe account for a homeless man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, according to complaints obtained by Action News.

The complaints say Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico are facing charges of theft by deception valuing $75,000+/extortion and conspiracy. Both are crimes of the second degree.

The homeless man involved, John Bobbitt, was arrested Wednesday in Philadelphia on outstanding charges out of Burlington County, N.J.

However, it wasn't immediately known if Bobbitt's arrest was connected to the GoFundMe case.

The couple was arrested on Wednesday, according to the documents. The date of offense, the complaints say, was November 10, 2017 .

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office has said it will announce new developments in the 'GoFundMe' case Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutor Scott Coffina said no information will be released prior to the 2 p.m. announcement.
Timeline of the rise and fall of Johnny Bobbitt's GoFundMe account: Chad Pradelli reports for Action News, September 10, 2018



Last year, McClure and D'Amico started the GoFundMe account for Johnny Bobbitt who spent his last $20 to buy gas for the woman after she was stranded along I-95.

However, Bobbitt says the bulk of the money did not go to him, but rather was spent by McClure and D'Amico. The couple denied any wrongdoing in the matter.
Bobbitt claims he only received a small portion of the money raised. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 11 on August 30, 2018.



The total amount raised would have been $360,000 after GoFundMe's fees. Bobbitt said he received approximately $75,000 in cash, goods and services, and claims the couple took lavish vacations and made expensive purchases with the rest.
Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 5pm on September 6, 2018.



The couple claimed through their attorney they gave Bobbitt $200,000.

A search warrant was executed at the Bordentown, New Jersey home of McClure and D'Amico, and a judge ordered the pair to appear in court.
Judge orders couple behind GoFundMe account for homeless man to appear in court. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 4pm on September 5, 2018.



A civil case involving funds raised for a homeless man through the website GoFundMe.com was put on hold after the company promised to make good on any missing funds.

However, the prosecutor's office announced the controversy was far from over as the criminal investigation would continue.

------
