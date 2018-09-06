BORDENTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) --Authorities have executed a search warrant at the Bordentown, New Jersey home of a couple who raised $400,000 through GoFundMe for a homeless Philadelphia man who now claims they mismanaged the cash.
Investigators could be seen searching a BMW in the driveway of the Burlington County home of Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico. The vehicle was then loaded onto a truck outside the home and hauled away.
Police and other investigators could be seen elsewhere on the property.
"Due to the enormous public interest in this matter, I am confirming that a search warrant was executed early this morning by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office and the Florence Township Police Department at the residence of Mark D'Amico and Katelyn McClure in connection with a criminal investigation into the Johnny Bobbitt matter," Burlington County Prosecutor Scott A. Coffina said in a statement.
"As of this time, there have been no charges filed. Further updates will be provided as circumstances warrant," Coffina said.
D'Amico was also at the home. He was swinging a golf club and playing fetch with a dog. A short time later, McClure got into a car and left the home, but she did not answer reporters' questions.
Mark D’Amico seen swinging golf club and playing fetch with dog outside Bordentown home where authorities executing search warrant in Gofundme case. pic.twitter.com/4JAQf6DvSy— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) September 6, 2018
Kate McClure just got into car and left Bordentown home where authorities executed search warrant in GoFundMe case. She did not stop to talk to reporters, covered her face as she walked to her car. pic.twitter.com/mPnbeNgmiq— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) September 6, 2018
The couple is being sued by the homeless man, John Bobbitt.
McClure and D'Amico started a GoFundMe account to help Bobbitt, who spent his last $20 to help McClure after she ran out of gas on I-95 last year.
At a court hearing on Wednesday, the lawyer for McClure and D'Amico, Ernest Badway, tried to assert his clients' fifth amendment right against self-incrimination.
The couple was not present.
Judge Paula Dow ordered McClure and D'Amico appear in court next week. Dow told Badway that she had a number of questions about the case and wanted to see the defendants herself.
The couple also must give depositions about the money that was raised for Bobbitt.
The judge also ordered the attorneys for both the couple and Bobbitt to get their paperwork in order, and figure out the money trail to see who spent what on both sides.
The total amount raised would have been $360,000 after GoFundMe's fees.
The couple claimed through their attorney they gave Bobbitt $200,000. Bobbitt pinned the figure at $75,000 in cash, goods and services.
Bobbitt's lawyer says he's been told all the money is gone. It's unclear what happened to it. McClure and D'Amico have denied wrongdoing.
Action News began following McClure and D'Amico's spending habits online beginning late last year, after receiving an anonymous tip they were allegedly spending the GoFundMe money.
In just a few months, McClure posted pictures and videos of a New Year's Eve Bash in Las Vegas, helicopter rides, trips to New York with front row tickets to a Broadway show, and shopping excursions.
How they paid for the items and trips is unclear. McClure is an administrative assistant with the state of New Jersey who makes $43,000 per year. D'Amico is a carpenter.
The couple has previously denied spending any of the GoFundMe money on themselves.