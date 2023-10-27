'Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue' brings adult-only fun to Kimmel Cultural Campus' Miller Theater

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Center City is getting a visit from Miami's sassiest seniors this weekend.

"Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue" is coming to the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Miller Theater for a new parody show.

"I like to think of the show as in as if they never went off the air," says Vince Kelley, who plays Blanche. "The Golden Girls have been on on TV since 1985, except now we moved from network television to maybe a streaming platform, because we say some stuff on stage that you couldn't say on network television, even today."

This live parody puts Rose, Dorothy, Sophia and Blanche in 2023, and let's just say it's more exciting than a trip to St. Olaf.

"This is Golden Girls. 2.0," Kelley says. "Unfiltered. All bets are off."

Four male actors play The Golden Girls.

"Some shoes are so iconic, you need a bigger foot to fill them," Kelley laughs. "I think that's what we try to do in a very respectful way."

Kelley describes his Blanche as: "Every tragic southern heroine rolled into one. I am Vivien Leigh in 'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.' I am Elizabeth Taylor. I am all of these wonderful women who came before Rue McClanahan."

There's also a VIP experience where you can live the Shady Pines magic.

"They're looking at the set and they see these little Easter eggs of things that they're like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe you have that!' And we're like, 'Of course we have it.'"

"Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue" is at the Miller Theatre for an exclusive engagement Friday, October 27 and Saturday October 28.

