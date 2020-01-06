golden globe awards

Cynthia Erivo's Golden Globes dress took 800 hours to build

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- On the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet, one show-stopping ensemble was a long time in the making.

"Harriet" nominee Cynthia Erivo rocked a stunning diamond choker with a huge blue stone at the center. Her custom off-shoulder, tuxedo-inspired gown was created by Thom Browne.

Erivo said it took 800 hours to create the all-over hand beading and embroidery.

Erivo is nominated for best actress in a motion picture, drama and best original song.

