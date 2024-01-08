Temple alum Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in 'The Holdovers'

Mount Airy native and Temple University alumnae Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film 'The Holdovers.'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hollywood awards season is officially underway, with Sunday night's Golden Globes kicking things off.

And winning big was Mount Airy native and Temple University alumna Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who earned the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film "The Holdovers."

Randolph plays cafeteria matron Mary Lamb, a character with rough edges and a soft center.

In the film, Mary's son recently died in the Vietnam War. She stays back at the boarding school, cooking for the so-called holdovers stuck on campus during Christmas break.

"Thank you to my friends and family for holding me up and to my character Mary, oh Mary, you have changed my life," she said during her speech. "You have made me feel seen in so many ways that I could never have imagined and I hope I helped you all find your inner Mary because there's a little bit of her in all of us."

Randolph is also earning Oscar buzz for her role.

She says that growing up here in Philadelphia helped her find her love of art and her passion.

Next up for Hollywood is the Oscars, airing Sunday, March 10th on 6abc.