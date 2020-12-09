Low-waste company aims to make an impact amid pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In East Passyunk, a newly established company, looks to provide essential services and eco-friendly products amid the pandemic during a time where these organic items are more appreciated than ever before.
"Both Jason and I have been low-waste for a number of years now," said Emily Rodia, who is the co-founder of Good Buy Supply. "We like the idea of taking your household waste and seeing what you're putting out each week and looking for ways to reduce that."
Rodia and her fiancé Jason Rusnock recently opened Good Buy Supply, which is a sustainable retail shop that is dedicated to low waste and plastic-free alternatives for everyday life.
"People are just really excited to have something right in their neighborhood where they can come and do like the bulk soap," said Rusnock. "They don't have to have something that they have to throw away...with the pandemic, there's a lot of disposable items that are involved. But there are still ways to do things safely, and not have a disposable element to it."
The New Jersey natives have both lived in Philadelphia for more than a decade and decided two years ago to pursue this dream.
The shop also carries organic products from other small businesses that support the same vision overall.
"A lot of the products that you'll see here in the shop are small woman-owned companies," said Rodia. "We do have a number of local companies here in the store that are making amazing products right here in Philadelphia."
One of those products Rodia says is Remark Glass location in South Philadelphia that has a new program called 'Bottle Underground' that is committed to reforming the way glass waste is treated.
Rodia says their mission for the Philadelphia area and beyond is quite simple.
"What we're trying to do here is demystify the whole low-waste zero waste movement and make it accessible for people and make it easy," she added.
