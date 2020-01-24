Good Samaritan suffers broken ribs while saving mom, kids stranded on Platt Bridge

Good samaritan @LouieGus steps in to save a mom & 2 kids who were stranded on the Platt Bridge. He was hit by a car in the process.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A good Samaritan was rushed to the hospital after he helped save a stranded mom and kids on the Platt Street Bridge in Philadelphia earlier this week.Lou Gusbar is still recovering in the hospital on Thursday night.On Tuesday night, he was standing directly next to a van which was hit at a high rate of speed and caught fire.Just minutes earlier, Gusbar helped a mom and her two little boys, stranded in that van on the Platt Bridge, get to safety."It really was like he was heaven sent because you're in a panic in this nowadays, nobody wants to pull over and help," said Shauntae Brown.Brown and her sons, 4 and 8 years old, were stuck in their van on the bridge for more than 10 minutes as cars were stoping and narrowly missing them."The dispatcher was telling me to stay in the car but I was telling the dispatcher it was too dangerous because there was only two lanes and the cars couldn't see my car," said Brown.That's when Gusbar and his friend Maria pulled over to help."At that point, I was like we need to get out of this car cause the next time they might not stop," said Gusbar.Lou, Maria, Shauntae and the boys walked to the bottom of the Platt Bridge to safety. Then Lou turned back."I walked back up to the bridge and put the dog in my car and then got to the minivan which was behind me. Its flashers, which were on before, were off at that point. So I decided I was going to reach in and try and turn on the flashers," said Gusbar, "I don't remember much after that - the next couple hours were blurry."He suffered broken ribs, and a concussion but walked away."If we wouldn't have stopped it would've been like, 'Oh my gosh! I saw that on my way home and I didn't do anything!' So yeah, I would absolutely stop again," said Gusbar.Shauntae Brown eternally grateful, "He just took a leap of faith."Lou Gusbar says he expects to be released from the hospital Friday. This wasn't the first time he stopped to help a driver in need, and even after all this, it won't be his last.