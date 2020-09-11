Traffic

Gov. Murphy makes changes for New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission amid COVID-19

By
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The pandemic has proved to be such a challenge for New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission, that the governor is making changes to alleviate lines at offices.

Governor Phil Murphy is focusing on three key areas.

First, all license photos are being extended from eight to 12 years, so you don't need to rush in to get a new one.

Specific appointment times are now being designated for seniors and those with medical conditions.

And lastly, anyone moving to the state now has more time to register their car and get a New Jersey license.

Officials say all of these will stay in effect until the coronavirus emergency subsides.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew jerseydmvtraffic
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Army officials reveal new details in Vanessa Guillen case
Deadly home invasions in Fox Chase, Mayfair
'It's not a witch hunt': Murphy says many refusing to cooperate with contact tracers
Man hit by vehicle may have been involved in road rage incident
4 ex-officers in George Floyd's death blame one another
Organizers say shore rally canceled due to Pagan biker gang
9/11 victims, first responders honored at Philadelphia firehouse
Show More
Trump bestows Medal of Honor on soldier for hostage rescue
Night Before 9/11: NYC newscast before terror attacks
Jeff Skversky previews the 2020 Eagles
Volunteers clean up Point Breeze park on 9/11 day of service
Pharmacists to give kids COVID vaccines once available
More TOP STORIES News