Grateful COVID-19 survivor surprises nursing staff at Temple University Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Grateful to be alive, a coronavirus survivor made a special visit back to the hospital to surprise the nursing staff on Friday.Discharged on April 1, La'Cinda Trotter returned to the Jeanes Campus of Temple University Hospital in Fox Chase."Thank you! Thank you!" said Trotter to the nursing staff."Thank you guys for being the best squad! You're my team, my family! said Trotter. "People don't understand what you guys are doing and how you guys really, really care."Trotter was hospitalized for nearly a week, time she spent alone with only the nurses and doctors allowed at her bedside."They kept checking on me, asking if I needed anything, because you can't have family up here, you can't have friends up here," Trotter said. "So they were like my family."The reunion in the lobby was emotional."Ya'll are coming to work everyday and because of you guys I'm here today," said Trotter.While keeping social distancing, Trotter expressed her gratitude with an air hug and dinner on the house.