Guilty plea beating death of New Jersey man left in trash can

Thomas Green

MAYS LANDING, N.J. --
An Atlantic City man who used a rock to fatally beat another man and then left his body in a trash can on New Year's Eve has pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter.

Thomas Green entered the plea Thursday as part of a deal with Atlantic County prosecutors. They will recommend that he receive a 20-year state prison term when he's sentenced Oct. 5.

The 65-year-old Green was charged in the December 2016 death of 52-year-old city resident Ricky Ward.

Prosecutors have said Green hit Ward in the head "multiple times" with the rock, but they haven't disclosed a motive for the attack.

Green will have to serve nearly 19 years before he becomes eligible for parole.

