Gun shots fired overnight in Camden County

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Winslow Township, Camden County are searching for the person who fired several shots in the area early Sunday morning.The calls came in at around 1:00 a.m. for police to respond to the area of Wiltons Circle Development after residents reported hearing gunshots fired. Initial reports indicate a person inside a vehicle fired off several rounds of gunfire on Meeting House Lane.Police closed off a two-block radius while investigating and discovered several shell casings throughout the area. So far, no victims have been reported. Local Police along with the Camden County Prosecutors Office continue to investigate.