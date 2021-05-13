1 dead, 3 injured after gunman opens fire at Kingsessing vigil

fatal shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed and three others were wounded in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood when gunfire rang out as people gathered for a vigil to remember a victim of an earlier shooting at that same location.

Police said eight people were standing at 55th Street and Kingsessing Avenue around 4 p.m. Wednesday. They were placing candles and stuffed animals in memory of a shooting victim from this past fall.

Police said that's when the gunman approached and fired into the crowd.

"Some of the males were actually painting a mural on the side of the corner store when the shooter walked up and fired shots," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times in his chest, torso and abdomen. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Three others were injured and taken to the hospital.

A 23-year-old man shot multiple times in his chest is in critical condition.

A 29-year-old man also shot multiple times in the chest is listed as critical.

A 19-year-old man shot in the arm is listed in stable condition.

The gunman remains at large.

Police said private surveillance cameras captured the incident and should help track down the suspect.

"You can clearly see the shooter walk up to the crowd of individuals, all males, standing at the corner...and from very close range, start firing multiple shots," Small said.

At least 25 shots were fired from at least two weapons, according to police.

Small said they are receiving information that someone may have returned fire on the gunman. No guns were found on any the victims, so Small said they are not sure at this time if any of the four men or others in the group fired back.

No weapons were recovered at the scene.

The shooting took place across the street from a playground; police are not certain how crowded the playground was at the time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

