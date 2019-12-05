Gunman opens fire on woman, 7-year-old boy in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman and a young child were hospitalized after shots rang out in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.It happened sometime after 10 p.m. near 57th and Girard Avenue.According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, a 24-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and knee and a 7-year-old boy was shot in the foot when someone opened fire on a car.After being shot, the woman drove to a home on the 2100 block of Van Pelt Street where a family member drove them in a different car to the hospital.Images show a vehicle riddled with bullets.Small said police found nine shell casings at 57th and Girard and are reviewing both city and private surveillance video.Both victims are recovering at the hospital.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.