Gunman opens fire on woman, 7-year-old boy in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman and a young child were hospitalized after shots rang out in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

It happened sometime after 10 p.m. near 57th and Girard Avenue.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, a 24-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and knee and a 7-year-old boy was shot in the foot when someone opened fire on a car.

After being shot, the woman drove to a home on the 2100 block of Van Pelt Street where a family member drove them in a different car to the hospital.

Images show a vehicle riddled with bullets.



Small said police found nine shell casings at 57th and Girard and are reviewing both city and private surveillance video.

Both victims are recovering at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dozens of boxes removed during police raid at Somerton grocery store
Girl recounts being hit during police chase in Philadelphia
Military: 3 dead including gunman in shooting at Pearl Harbor
Woman charged in death of baby at unlicensed day care
NY vs. Philly: Predicting who wins Giants-Eagles
High school football star dies in shooting; twin brother charged
Show More
Body cam captures officer saving man after dog attack
Former Bordentown physician charged with narcotics distribution, fraud
Bear travels from Delaware County to Delaware
State police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia
State Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell charged with stealing from non-profit
More TOP STORIES News