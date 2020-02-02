Suspects wanted after shooting man, 2-year-old inside car in Woodlynne, New Jersey

WOODLYNNE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Camden County, New Jersey are searching for multiple suspects in connection with the shooting of a man and toddler earlier this week.

It happened around 8 p.m. Thursday on the 300 block of Chestnut Avenue in Woodlynne.

Investigators said three men reportedly approached a car and demanded money while the victims and another man were inside. One of the suspects then opened fire, hitting the man twice in the back and the 2-year-old toddler in the foot.

"Anyone who can open fire on a vehicle with a child inside is an extremely dangerous individual," said Acting Prosecutor Mayer. "Our Major Crimes Unit is working hard with Woodlynne Police to find those responsible."

Both victims walked into the hospital and are expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office at 856-225-7105
