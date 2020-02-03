Arts & Entertainment

Guns N' Roses to perform at Citizens Bank Park this summer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rock and roll legends Guns N' Roses will be hitting the stage at Citizens Bank Park this summer.

The band announced they will perform at the ballpark on Wednesday, July 8 as part of their epic 2020 worldwide stadium tour.

The tour will also make stops in Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Lisbon, London, Prague and many more.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 4 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, February 6 at 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public for North American dates starting Friday, February 7 at 12 p.m. at LiveNation.com.

The band is expected to play a number of their hits, including, "Welcome to the Jungle," "Paradise City," "Sweet Child o'Mine," and "November Rain."
