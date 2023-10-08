Check out these spooky spectacles around Philadelphia to celebrate Halloween

Ready for Halloween thrills?
The spookiest holiday of the year is fast approaching, and Philadelphia has plenty of frightful festivities to go around!
6abc has gathered a list of scary and some not-so-scary events in the Philadelphia area.
If there's any Halloween activities you're excited about, send us a tip below.
HAUNTED HOUSES, SPOOKY SIGHTS
- Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia (Sept. 22 - Nov. 11, select dates)
- The Valley of Fear in Bucks County (Sept. 22 - Oct. 30)
- The Bates Motel in Delaware County (Sept. 22 - Oct. 31)
- Lincoln Mill Haunted House in Philadelphia (Sept. 23 - Nov. 4, select dates)
- Pennhurst Asylum in Chester County (Sept. 23 - Nov. 4, select dates)
- Scream Mountain at Spring Mountain Adventures in Montgomery County (Sept. 29 - Oct. 28, Fridays & Saturdays)
- Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres in Bucks County (Sept. 29 - Oct. 29, Fridays & Saturdays)
- Haunted Attractions at Winding Brook Farm in Bucks County (Sept. 29 - Oct. 31, select dates)
- Fright Factory in South Philadelphia (Sept. 29 - Oct. 31, select dates)
- No Hope After Dark in Bucks County (Sept. 30 - Oct. 31, select dates)
GHOST TOURS
- Grim Philly Tours in Philadelphia (Ongoing)
- Philly Ghosts: Phantoms of Philadelphia Tour (Ongoing)
- Ghost Tours of New Hope in Bucks County (Through Nov. 18, select dates)
- Spirits of '76 Ghost Tours of Philadelphia (Through Nov. 25, Fridays & Saturdays)
- Ghost Tours of Philadelphia (Through Nov. 30, daily)
- Ghost Tours of Phoenixville in Chester County (Oct. 6 - Oct. 28, Fridays & Saturdays)
- Candlelight Ghost Tours at Fort Mifflin in Philadelphia (Oct. 7 - Oct. 29, select dates)
HALLOWEEN PERFORMANCES
- Ghost Shows at City Winery in Philadelphia (Oct. 7 - Oct. 8)
- Halloween Drag Brunches at Evil Genius Beer Company in Philadelphia (Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Oct. 29)
- The Mystery of Irma Vep at Bristol Riverside Theatre in Bucks County (Oct. 3 - Oct. 21)
- The Rocky Horror Show at Bucks County Playhouse (Oct. 13 - Oct. 28)
- Twilight in the Gardens at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens (Oct. 25)
- Month of Macabre at The Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville in Chester County (Through Oct. 31, select dates)
THEMED POP-UP BARS
- Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy at Craft Hall in Philadelphia (Oct. 12 - Oct. 14)
- Fourth Annual Monster Mash Bloody Mary Challenge in Northern Liberties in Philadelphia (Oct. 21 - Oct. 29)
- Nightmare Before Halloween Pop-Up Experience at Craftsman Row Saloon in Philadelphia (Through Oct. 31)
- Uptown Upside Down at Uptown Beer Garden in Philadelphia (Through Oct. 31)
TRICK-OR-TREATING EVENTS
- Boo at the Zoo at the Philadelphia Zoo (Oct. 14 - Oct. 29)
- Trick-or-Treat Street at Franklin Square in Philadelphia (Oct. 28)
- Trick-or-Treat Trail at Morris Arboretum & Gardens in Philadelphia (Oct. 28)
- PumpkinFest 2023 and South Street Trick-or-Treating in Philadelphia (Oct. 28)
- Trick-or-Treat at the Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia (Oct. 29)
- Halloween Brick or Treat: Monster Party at LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Montgomery County (Through Oct. 31)
PUMPKIN PATCHES & FALL FESTS
- FallFest at Shady Brook Farm in Bucks County (Sept. 8 - Oct. 29)
- Scarecrows in the Village at Peddler's Village in Bucks County (Sept. 11 - Oct. 29)
- Fall Harvest Festival at Hellerick's Family Farm in Bucks County (Sept. 14 - Nov. 27)
- Pumpkinland at Linvilla Orchards in Delaware County (Sept. 16 - Nov. 5)
- Pumpkin Harvest at Milky Way Farm in Chester County (Sept. 23 - Oct. 29)
- Pumpkin Playground at Longwood Gardens in Chester County (Oct. 6 - Oct. 30)