The Coffin Bar in Lancaster has a black interior and a coffin-shaped bar with real coffin pieces throughout the restaurant.

New Lancaster restaurant has a Coffin-shaped bar, with real coffin pieces throughout

LANCASTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Coffin Bar is the newest addition to The Spring House Brewing Company in Lancaster City.

The restaurant has a black interior and a coffin-shaped bar with real coffin pieces throughout the restaurant.

Owner Scott Richardson noticed the shape of the bar resembled a coffin in early development of the restaurant and came up with the name The Coffin Bar.

The Spring House branding has a history of dark arts and you can find religious artifacts from local churches inside.

Opening just in time for Halloween, the restaurant is a year-round dining experience.

They have a unique menu filled with Squid Ink Pasta, Devil's Lettuce Salad, Fried Goat Cheese Balls and a Chicken Katsu Sandwich.

Halloween specialty drinks are also available called the Trick or Treat and the Beet Red drink inspired by a red beet egg.

Spring House Brewing Company makes award-winning beers like Neon Creep and a pumpkin beer called Brains.

The Coffin Bar is a family-friendly restaurant and transitions into a bar setting after 8 pm only permitting ages 21 and over to enter.

On Halloween weekend, employees will be dressed in their best Halloween costumes.

The Coffin Bar| Instagram| Facebook

30 W Lemon Street Lancaster, PA 17603