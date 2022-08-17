WATCH LIVE

1 child dead, another injured after being pulled from backyard pool in South Jersey

A child is dead and another is injured after being pulled from a backyard pool in South Jersey Tuesday night.

HARRISON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A child is dead and another is injured after being pulled from a backyard pool in South Jersey Tuesday night.

Crews responded to a home on Malus Court in Harrison Township, Gloucester County for children in distress in a swimming pool.

Officials said two children were given CPR before being rushed to an area hospital.

Action News has confirmed one of the children died. The second child is hospitalized in critical condition.

Additional details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

