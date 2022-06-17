Hatfield police shoot man hiding in resident's backyard; knife recovered from the scene

HATFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Hatfield Township police shot a man Friday morning after they found him hiding in a resident's backyard, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.According to officials, a 911 operator dispatched police after a resident reported seeing a man run through her backyard at about 7:30 a.m.Hatfield police responded and located the 29-year-old man between two woodpiles.Officials said police issued commands for the man to come out and show his hands, but he did not comply.The man was tased by police, but then he allegedly ran at officers who then shot him. A knife was recovered by police, Steele said, but it was not yet known if the suspect had the knife when he ran toward the officers.Officials said officers began rendering aid to the man, who was then taken to Grandview Hospital and is undergoing surgery."Thirty years in this Hatfield house, and this is the first time we've ever had any excitement. Not the kind you want," said Tom Deller, who lives nearby.Neighbors on Leon Drive were stuck on the street for much of the morning as police continued to investigate."Yeah it's scary, like the first time something like this happened here," said Kyle Barros, who lives nearby.Per protocol for officer-involved shootings, Montgomery County Detectives responded to the scene to investigate the shooting.The name of the man and police officers involved has not yet been released.No officers were injured during the incident.