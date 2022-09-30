Haverford Township police make arrest in series of attacks involving teens

One of the incidents happened between the Skatium and the Wawa on Darby Road in Havertown.

Police said they are working closely with Haverford Township School District officials to ensure the safety of all children.

HAVERFORD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Haverford Township Police Department in Delaware County, Pennsylvania has made an arrest in connection with a series of violent incidents.

No further information about the suspect has been released at this time.

Action News reported about the attacks in the township earlier this week, some were captured on video.

The videos appear to show at least two teens being assaulted last weekend.

One of the incidents happened between the Skatium and the Wawa on Darby Road in Havertown.

At the time of our report, police said at least two victims and several suspects had been identified. They said that not all teens involved may be from the area.

Action News spoke with Joe Walker, who said his son was assaulted on Sunday evening.

"It hurts me because, you know, 10 on 1 is a bad situation," Walker said.

Walker said his son wasn't badly injured but he was thinking about the what-ifs.

"The mental anguish obviously I'm suffering right now but it could have been a lot worse," said Walker.

Police said they are working closely with Haverford Township School District officials to ensure the safety of all children.

The department is increasing patrols, saying "these type of actions by unruly juveniles will not be tolerated."

"Parents/Guardians should communicate with their children, knowing where they are and what they are doing," police said in a post on social media.

Anyone with information on the attacks should contact Haverford Township police at 610-853-1298 x1230 or the Anonymous Tipline at 610-853-9213.