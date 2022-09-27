Police in Haverford, Pa. investigating incidents involving unruly teens

Haverford police say they are aware of several incidents involving unruly teens that happened over the weekend.

HAVERFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Haverford, Pa. say they are investigating multiple incidents involving teens over the weekend.

One of the incidents took place between the Skatium and the Wawa on Darby Road.

"It hurts me because, you know, 10 on 1 is a bad situation," said Joe Walker, a parent of a teen he says was assaulted Sunday evening.

Police say at least two victims and several suspects have been identified so far. They add that not all teens may be from the area.

Haverford police say they are investigating videos capturing the fights. Walker says his son wasn't badly injured but he thinks about the what-ifs.

"The mental anguish obviously I'm suffering right now but it could have been a lot worse," said Walker.

Police are working closely with school district officials to ensure the safety of all children. Walker says his son didn't go to school on Tuesday because he's worried about the fallout from the fight. The teen's brother is also afraid.

"My other son did go to school, however I pulled him out early because he was feeling levels of anxiety," said Walker.

Jennifer Brennan says her teen son is feeling upset too.

"My one who's been closely involved, he was scared he was very nervous to go back," said Jennifer Brennan, a parent.

Police are increasing patrols, saying these types of actions by unruly juveniles will not be tolerated. Parents have major concerns.

"I never thought as a parent I would have to worry about sending my kids to school," said Brennan.

"I was asked by the administration, 'do you feel that your kid is safe in school?' and I kind of paused and said, 'in a perfect world, yes, but right now in a heightened situation in this microcosm I don't feel safe,'" said Walker.

Police are asking parents and guardians to communicate with their children, knowing where they are and what they are doing.

Police say they have identified some of the suspects involved and they are moving forward with arrests, and increased patrols will be in effect to address these groups of disorderly juveniles.