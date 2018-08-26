FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --Emergency crews in Feasterville, Bucks County responded to a hazmat incident Sunday evening.
It happened around 4 p.m. at a company called Fine Line Circuits.
The Action Cam captured video of firefighters and first responders going into the building in hazmat gear.
According to the company's website, circuit boards are manufactured at the site.
It's not clear what caused the incident or if any injuries have been reported at this time.
