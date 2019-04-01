116 cases now reported in mumps outbreak at Temple University

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's no let-up yet in new mumps cases tied to the outbreak at Temple University.As of today, the Philadelphia Health Department has 116 cases tied to the outbreak, which includes both students and non-students.Two cases in students at Drexel and West Chester Universities also have Temple connections.Mumps isn't the only contagious disease causing concerns. The CDC says the number of measles cases in the first three months of 2019 has topped the total number for all of last year.There have been 482 reported cases so far, compared to 372 for 2018.The biggest outbreaks are in Brooklyn, New York City, and Rockland County, which is a suburb of New York City. Both are centered in Orthodox Jewish communities with high rates of unvaccinated children.New Jersey has 10 measles cases in Ocean and Monmouth counties.