2 people being tested for coronavirus in Philadelphia: Health department

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Health Department said it is currently testing two people for the coronavirus.
No details about the people who are being tested have been released.
Still, the department said in an update on Thursday that the risk of infection from COVID-19 to the average Philadelphian is very low. People who have recently traveled to China are at the greatest risk.
While the region has no confirmed cases of the virus to date, officials in Philadelphia say they are ready.
"The coronavirus so far is not in Philadelphia," said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Farley. "It's likely coming here because it spread around the world."
In New Jersey, officials have announced two presumptive positive cases. Those results were sent to the CDC for confirmation.
Eight more people are under evaluation and could be tested, New Jersey officials said.
12 people have died from the virus in the United States.
