Coronavirus: What precautions are you taking?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5977164" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News Correspondent Zachary Kiesch reports on how to prepare and protect yourself from the coronavirus.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5980212" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With the number of reported cases of coronavirus rising in the U.S. there is a sentiment of caution, for some even worry, around catching the virus known as COVID-19.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5972199" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Amid a worldwide coronavirus outbreak, doctors say not everyone needs to start wearing masks. Here's how to protect yourself.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The COVID-19, also known as the novel Coronavirus, outbreak both overseas and now in the US has many Americans taking precautions to avoid the illness.For some, trips to the grocery store now requiring an extra step before hitting aisles."I carry the wipes with me and usually do the handles on the carts because you never know what's on there and even the door handles and things of that nature," said Roxborough resident Loretta Wlotko.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the coronavirus can be transmitted by touching a surface that has the virus and then touching one's own mouth, nose, or even eyes.However, it's not believed to be the main way the virus spreads."I'm just making sure I don't touch a lot of stuff, just keeping my hands to myself," said Germantown resident William Jones.Some still not taking any risks, especially on public transportation or anywhere that involves large gatherings, like sporting events."I'm just being cautious, being safe," Jones added.At gas stations, drivers we spoke there said they are not taking any more precautions than necessary."Wash my hands more when I get home, use Germ X, stuff like that, not when I'm pumping gas," said Horsham resident Paul Haggerty.Others are relying on their overall health to see them through any potential outbreaks in the Philadelphia area."I have sanitizer, like I said, and I have a strong immune system so I think everything will be okay," said South Philadelphia resident Dasha Volkova.But what about you phone - that, arguably, most germ-riddled device most of us daily?"You're touching things, you're touching your device, you're bringing it home with you, it's kinda like the bottom of your shoe," said Matt Gambone of Manayunk iPhone Repair.Action News sat down with experts who explain, disinfecting your device doesn't have be a costly or time-consuming endeavor."A disinfecting wipe, twice a day washing your hands that's going to work," Gambone said.For disinfection of things at home, the CDC recommends diluted household beach solutions or alcohol solutions with at least 70 percent alcohol in it.The big one: washing your hands for at least 20 seconds.