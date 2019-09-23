Health & Fitness

A Philadelphia woman is trying to get her fellow Latinas in Motion

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Elaine Gonzalez Johnson started a weekly running club in 2012 when she was trying to lose the more than 50 pounds she'd gained in pregnancy.

First she started walking. Then walking turned to jogging. Jogging turned to Running and running turned to races where she realized there were very few women who looked like her.

With obesity and diabetes big health concerns in the Latino community, she decided to start a non-profit focused on health and wellness in the Latina community. There are now Latinas in Motion chapters across the country.

The Philadelphia group runs Thursday evenings at 7pm beginning at Northeast High School.

Latinas in Motion | Facebook

