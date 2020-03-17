Coronavirus

ABC launching daytime news show dedicated to covering coronavirus pandemic

Starting Wednesday, March 18, ABC will air a new daytime news show dedicated solely to covering the latest developments related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, March 18, ABC will air a new daytime news show dedicated solely to covering the latest developments related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Pandemic: What You Need to Know" will air weekdays at 1 p.m. ET/noon CT on ABC, temporarily replacing "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke." It will stream at 4 p.m. ET on ABC News Live.

The special program will feature live guests and information to help families navigate homeschooling, how to talk to their kids at home about the crisis, tips to help viewers take care of their mental health, conversations with service-based workers and corporate CEOs, good deed stories in communities and of neighbors helping each other and debunk myths and misinformation spreading online.

Amy Robach will anchor the show. ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton will join Robach to discuss the latest health and safety guidance.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

In addition to the daytime show, ABC has shifted "Nightline" to 11:35 p.m. ET/PT with a sole focus on covering the COVID-19 pandemic. ABC Audio has also launched the podcast "COVID-19: What You Need to Know," and the "Start Here" podcast is also providing extensive coverage of the pandemic.

This ABC station will continue to provide extensive coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in your area during local newscasts and on our website and social media platforms.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessentertainmenttelevisioncoronavirusabc
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the US
Indoor malls, amusement centers in NJ to close at 8 p.m. | LIVE
Coronavirus closures: Bath & Body Works, Macy's temporarily closing stores
Number of Pennsylvania coronavirus cases rises by 20; total now 96
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indoor malls, amusement centers in NJ to close at 8 p.m. | LIVE
Number of Pennsylvania coronavirus cases rises by 20; total now 96
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the US
Trump administration wants to send you a check 'in next 2 weeks'
Coronavirus closures: Bath & Body Works, Macy's temporarily closing stores
Meters, kiosks, residential parking time limits not be enforced in Philly
Show More
Reading Terminal Market is open, no dine-in
Philly, South Jersey suspend celebration of mass due to COVID-19
More COVID-19 testing sites popping up
AccuWeather: Damp Start, Dry and Milder Afternoon
Philly orders business, gov't closings to reduce COVID-19 spread
More TOP STORIES News