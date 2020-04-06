instagram stories

Action News reporter George Solis recovers from coronavirus

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News welcomed reporter George Solis back to work after his battle with the coronavirus.

George joined us on Action News on Monday evening to tell his story:

I would describe my case as mild at best. I instantly took precautions as soon as I felt ill.

There were moments when I felt better and moments when I was afraid, unsure how my body was fighting the virus.

Through it all I had many friends, colleagues, and family checking up on me which I feel helped with recovery.

I first recall feeling unwell on March 21st. I had finished my report for the day I remember reciting:

"As you can imagine it will be some time before things back to normal for them."

Little did I know that would also apply to me.



Hours after my shift on March 21st I would come down with COVID-19.

To be clear, I had no idea I had the virus. I was tried but otherwise felt fine.

Waking up the next day I immediately took my temperature. A low-grade fever was reason enough for me to take a sick day.

Upon learning that I wasn't feeling great, work took the necessary precautions and began reaching out to colleagues I was in contact with.

An important step in ensuring any potential illness would not spread.

I took it again a few hours later and it went up again at that point I knew it would be best to get tested.

The next day I called my doctor and work again to let them know I suspected the virus.

I covered up and headed down to Temple University's Ambler Campus.

Despite the unknown, I did my best to stay optimistic.

"Hopefully, everything is negative," I exclaimed moments before the test was administered.

Two days later - I received a call and my suspicions were confirmed.
In the days that followed, as requested by the Pennsylvania Department of Health I logged my fever twice a day.

That was followed via telemedicine with my doctor.

There were a lot of soups and teas and rest during my recovery.

"Head hurts, eye hurts, and breathing is not so great," I documented at the height of my illness.

Documenting how I felt became difficult.

There were aches- chills, and for a brief period a weakened sense of smell and taste.

There was a lot of rest and pet therapy to get me through some of the worst of it.

After more than a week of being symptom-free, I felt comfortable enough to begin sharing my story.

I stayed in touch with my doctor through the ordeal.

I am very grateful for all the calls and messages of support from my Action News family.

t goes without saying there are people going through a lot worst than I did and if there's any real take away is this is something to be taken seriously.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiacoronavirusinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSTAGRAM STORIES
Upper Darby music educator goes viral with COVID-19 piano parodies
Food trucks feed the front line at Cooper Hospital during COVID-19 pandemic
P!nk reveals she had coronavirus, donates $500K to Temple Hospital
'Unicorn Killer' Ira Einhorn dies in prison
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police officer dies of COVID-19; city's death toll at 45
Pa. jobless claims exceed 1 million since coronavirus outbreak
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Roommate nurses friend with coronavirus in Philly
Mayor orders curfew, ATV crackdown after Trenton shootings
COVID-19 vaccine testing to begin on volunteers
New Jersey reports more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19
Show More
Tips if your wedding falls during COVID-19 pandemic
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
West Chester teacher fights breast cancer in the time of coronavirus
Chester Co. to initiate COVID-19 antibody testing for essential workers
Banks Overwhelmed By Stimulus Demand
More TOP STORIES News