Adult in Northampton County is Pennsylvania's first COVID-19-related death

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania reported its first death from the new coronavirus as state officials on Wednesday announced a nearly 40% jump in the number of confirmed cases.The state Department of Health identified the victim as an adult from Northampton County and said the person was treated at a hospital. No other details were released.Penn State University, meanwhile, canceled in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester, citing the coronavirus pandemic.Penn State had previously planned to resume live classroom instruction on April 6 but said it needed to take more dramatic action "based on on evolving federal guidance and statewide mitigation plans" to deal with the pandemic.The school said the classroom closure impacts about 76,000 students at the main campus and 21 satellite campuses.As the nation's economic crisis deepened, the state Department of Labor and Industry said unemployment compensation claims exceeded 70,000 on Tuesday alone after hitting 50,000 on Monday. In the entire first week of March, the state received barely 12,000 claims, according to federal data.Coronavirus cases confirmed in Pennsylvania exceeded 130 as of Wednesday, rising by 37, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. About two-thirds of confirmed cases have been in southeastern Pennsylvania. The majority of testing is now being done by private labs.For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.As it told students to remain home, Penn State also announced Wednesday that commencement will be postponed.The university's president, Eric J. Barron, said the school will honor its graduates in some form."Graduation is a significant milestone for our students and while it may not be the same as our traditional ceremony, we are committed to finding the best way possible to recognize the achievements of our graduates," he said.Officials said students will be told when they can return to pick up personal belongings inside campus residences. Exams will take place remotely.The school says tens of thousands of students have already signed up for remote learning.Pennsylvania's state-run background check system for gun purchases processed more than 4,300 transactions on Tuesday, about three times its typical daily rate.State police said Wednesday the numbers were high even though the system had two computer outages of more than three hours apiece on Tuesday.The Pennsylvania Instant Check System handles transactions including purchases, transfers, evidence returns and licenses to carry concealed weapons.Guns and ammunition have been flying off store shelves nationwide.A gun store in the Philadelphia suburbs limited occupancy to 10 customers at a time and said it was taking people an hour or two to get in.Pennsylvania's highway department is opening up portions of 13 of its 30 rest areas for use by truck drivers, following concerns that the blanket closures would cripple truck traffic and endanger safety.The Transportation Department had closed all of its welcome centers and rest areas as of Tuesday. It said Wednesday that trucks will be able to park at the 13 locations and that portable toilets will be available.The agency will post electronic signs for rest stops along Interstate 81 in Luzerne and Cumberland counties; Interstate 80 in Venango, Centre and Montour counties; and Interstate 79 in Crawford and Allegheny counties.The welcome centers will remain closed.Philadelphia police announced that officers will stop taking nonviolent offenders into physical custody.The department said those offenders who are placed under arrest will be released once their identities are confirmed. From there, they'll be issued the equivalent of a summons.The city's new police commissioner, Danielle Outlaw, said Wednesday that "the department is not turning a blind eye to crime" and will continue to enforce all laws. She said the department is taking the action in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus."When we are on the other side of this health crisis, we will return back to normal operations," she said.Officers will continue to have discretion if they believe the suspect poses a threat to public safety.Pennsylvania state senators convened Wednesday for a brief session to change the Senate's rules to allow members to participate and vote remotely in committee meetings and floor sessions.The change came two days after the state House passed a similar rule. The rule has expirations built into it, and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre, said that, in the near term, the rule would be used strictly for legislation to respond to the pandemic.