Coronavirus

COVID-19: Fine Wine and Good Spirits to close in Pa; New Jersey announces additional coronavirus death

On Sunday morning aggressive measures are going into effect to stem the spread of Coronavirus in the Delaware Valley and across the world.

The news comes as New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announces a woman in her 50s has become the second person in the state to die from COVID-19.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus? How does it spread? What can I do to prevent myself from getting sick?

MEASURES TO CONTAIN COVID-19



Pennsylvania COVID-19

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has announced new measures that are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Bucks and Chester counties.

Wolf added Bucks and Chester to the list of counties essentially locked down for at least two weeks.
The Wolf administration has also discouraged residents from attending gatherings of 250 people or more, including conferences and church services.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties will close beginning Tuesday, March 17 until further notice.

The city of Philadelphia announced that fifty parks and rec centers will be open Monday through Friday during the day. But kids who show symptoms of COVID-19 or any kind of illness will need to stay home.

As for concerns about children who depend on schools for food, dozens of schools will continue to provide those meals.

In other news, a Temple University off-campus student who traveled to Spain has tested positive for the virus, according to the university.

New Jersey COVID-19
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced the state's second death from COVID-19 on Saturday. He said the victim was a woman in her 50s who was being treated in Monmouth County.

Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Camden are set to temporarily close Monday.

Those schools are expected to remain closed for a minimum of two weeks.

Delaware COVID-19

A state of emergency is in effect in Delaware because of COVID-19, and Gov. John Carney ordered all public schools in the state to be closed for the next two weeks.

The declaration will make it easier for state agencies to coordinate and mobilize state resources in response to the virus.
