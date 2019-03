Local woman invents exercise that helps sick children, aging adults

GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- When a local woman invented her own exercise technique, she never thought it would be helping children with cancer.Bernadette Giorgi was always the creative type, being a dancer her whole life. As she got older, she was looking for a way to work on her cardio with a low impact routine. She invented the handlebar trampoline known as "b bounder."She has sold many b bounders since, but has been able to give some away to local families in need who write to her. One of those families included Gianna, a bright young girl with leukemia. She always bounces around on her rainbow-studded trampoline to keep her bones strong, especially when undergoing chemotherapy.Giorgi cut the ribbon on a brand new workout location, "Studio Just b," in Glassboro, NJ. The bigger facility offers not only exercise but also a chiropractor, massage therapist, holistic nutritionist and more.Watch Gianna bounce around at the grand opening of "Studio Just b" in Glassboro!