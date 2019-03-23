GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- When a local woman invented her own exercise technique, she never thought it would be helping children with cancer.
Bernadette Giorgi was always the creative type, being a dancer her whole life. As she got older, she was looking for a way to work on her cardio with a low impact routine. She invented the handlebar trampoline known as "b bounder."
She has sold many b bounders since, but has been able to give some away to local families in need who write to her. One of those families included Gianna, a bright young girl with leukemia. She always bounces around on her rainbow-studded trampoline to keep her bones strong, especially when undergoing chemotherapy.
Giorgi cut the ribbon on a brand new workout location, "Studio Just b," in Glassboro, NJ. The bigger facility offers not only exercise but also a chiropractor, massage therapist, holistic nutritionist and more.
Watch Gianna bounce around at the grand opening of "Studio Just b" in Glassboro!
Local woman invents exercise that helps sick children, aging adults
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News