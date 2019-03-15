Art of Aging: American Water Resources protection plan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency has dubbed March 18th through the 24th "Fix a Leak Week."It's an effort to encourage homeowners to help put a stop to the nearly one-trillion gallons of water wasted from household leaks each year. There's also a home protection program that can save seniors money on those repairs.Judi Keller and Alvin Zeises have lived in their Cherry Hill, New Jersey home for 43 years. They were aware that expensive repairs could be on the horizon, so they got pro-active and bought a protection plan from American Water Resources."For the small amount of money that it costs per month, you have the assurance that you don't have to worry when something happens," said Judi.They went with American Water Resources for its gap protection, paying for repairs to major systems often not covered by home insurance policies."The reason I got the comprehensive plan was because with an older house, you never know what's going to happen," said Judi.And happen it did when they discovered a leak in their basement.The couple called the emergency number for AWR and say they had a repairman at their home within 24 hours."He did the whole nine yards, put everything back together, then cleaned up. This fellow was totally professional," said Judi. Adding, "It could have flooded my whoe basement."For the 75-year-old Keller, paying to repair a major basement flood was not part of her retirement budget."We like to travel and I'd rather spend it on travel than on bills," she said.She says the protection plan offers peace of mind both for her and her husband and their children."They don't want to pick up my bills when they have kids' bills to pick up," said Judi.