As flu cases rise, doctors say it's not too late to get vaccinated

MARLTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- While national experts are saying this year's flu vaccine isn't a great match for one particular strain of flu, they also say the vaccine could save a child's life."It's never going to be 100% but it varies from year to year how effective it is," said pediatrician Dr. Stephanie Rickey of Advocare Atrium Pediatrics in Marlton, N.J.She says she's seen an uptick in flu cases recently."We've definitely been seeing more flu than we would typically see this time of the year, this early."The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says this year's flu vaccine is not a great match for some of the viruses going around, saying its about a 58% match for the B strain - and children are particularly susceptible.Dr. Rickey says the shot is the best way to prevent the flu, and it's not too late to get the vaccine."Even though it's January and even though we're already seeing it, it's really important to get your vaccine."Doctor Rickey also said if you've already had the flu this year, you should still get the vaccine because it's possible to get another strain.If your child is showing symptoms, keep them home from school.