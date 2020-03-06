Coronavirus

Atlantic City resorts and venues prepare for coronavirus

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- They come to Boardwalk Hall to take home a state wrestling title.

However, some wrestlers would be lying if they weren't thinking about taking home something else this year - coronavirus.

"I'm a little worried about it but I put everything in God's hands you know," Mike Toranzo said.

With confirmed cases of coronavirus or COVID-19, in New Jersey and patients being tested in Philadelphia, some wrestlers are finding it tough to focus solely on their match.



Toranzo relays on that faith.

"Before I pray and stuff like that to help me concentrate," he said.

But Boardwalk Hall General Manager Jim McDonald says they're working extremely hard to keep the facility clean.

"Our cleaning processes are very thorough, we'll continue to do that as well as additional rounds of cleaning," he said.



Even if 30,000 people will pass through the venue this weekend.

"We follow direction from the experts and implement it locally," McDonald said.

McDonald says they've prepared by adding dozens of extra hand sanitizer stations because after this weekend they have collegiate basketball conference championships and more concerts.

On Friday, Ocean Casino Resort hosts country music's Rascal Flats.

At the Borgata, they've got acts booked all weekend.

But the resorts aren't taking this lightly.

The Borgata released a statement to Action News Thursday evening that reads in part:

"We have enhanced our cleaning protocols that include placing additional hand sanitizer dispensing stations in high-traffic areas, reinforcing proactive cleaning and increasing the frequency of disinfectant procedures."
