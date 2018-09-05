HEALTH & FITNESS

Best time to get flu shots for your kids

Best time to get flu shots for your kids, Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on September 5, 2018.

The target time is anywhere between now and towards the middle of October when kids, and really everyone should be vaccinated.

This will help provide the best protection because we never know exactly when the flu will start circulating.

As for which vaccine - the shot or the nasal flu-mist, there's a bit of a disagreement.
The CDC has approved several versions of the flu vaccine, including the nasal flu mist for kids older than two.

But the American Academy of Pediatrics is sticking with the shot, recommending the shot over the nasal mist unless that is the only way a child will be vaccinated.

In past years the nasal mist wasn't very effective against one dominant strain of the flu.

Makers now say it has improved.

Overall, the goal is to get as many kids vaccinated as possible.

Last year, 179 children died due to complications from the flu. Eighty-percent of them were not vaccinated.

