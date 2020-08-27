6-year-old boy returns home after battle with rare MIS-C in Philadelphia

Jaiden Coulter spent a week recovering in CHOP's ICU, following a positive coronavirus test last month.
"My stomach was hurting a little bit and my head was hurting. I almost was not about to breathe," said Coulter.
The Pennsylvania Health Department says to date there have been 44 confirmed cases of MIS-C in the state.
"Was it scary at all?" asked reporter Christie Ileto.
"Not that bad," replied Coulter.
"You hear about other people, but until it happens to you and being that he is a statistic, it's scary," said his mother, Felicia Mincey.
Jaiden's family says the last month has been a wake up call. MIS-C is considered a rare condition. The Pennsylvania Health Department has reported 44 confirmed cases in the state. His mother says he will have longterm side effects because of MIS-C, his heart will be have to be watched closely
The diagnoses was a wake up call for Mincey who contracted COVID-19 herself.
"At first, like I said, I was one of those who didn't take it seriously, and of course," she said. "Now we're living this experience for a long time."
"His labs are still progressing, but they're not where they should be. As far as his heart, that's a long term effect that MIS-C has on children," Mincey added.
For now, having part of his old life back is not lost on the 6-year-old or his family.
6 year old Jaiden has been discharged from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after recovering Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children or MIS-C. He tested positive for COVID and he says he hopes others take this pandemic seriously.
"What would you tell your friends so they know how serious this is?" asked Ileto.
"Say I got coronavirus, it's not fun," replied Coulter.
Jaiden will start online learning this fall. He also has a series of follow up doctor's visits that his family says will last well into his teens.