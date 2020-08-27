6-year-old boy returns home after battle with rare MIS-C in Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6364849" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mother says it's been a nightmare in the hospital as her son continues to recover from MIS-C after testing positive for COVID-19.

Jaiden’s family says the last month has been a wake up call. MIS-C is considered a rare condition. The @PAHealthDept has reported 44 confirmed cases in the state. His mother says he will have longterm side effects b/c of MIS-C, his heart will be have to be watched closely @6abc pic.twitter.com/4L4i8rzGKX — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) August 27, 2020

#UPDATE 6 year old Jaiden has been discharged from @ChildrensPhila after recovering Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children or MIS-C. He tested positive for COVID and he says he hopes others take this pandemic seriously. @6abc pic.twitter.com/hWmlpKPsjD — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) August 27, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 6-year-old boy diagnosed with Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is finally home, though he's still dealing with the after effects of what Children's Hospital of Philadelphia calls a "rare condition."Jaiden Coulter spent a week recovering in CHOP's ICU, following a positive coronavirus test last month."My stomach was hurting a little bit and my head was hurting. I almost was not about to breathe," said Coulter.The Pennsylvania Health Department says to date there have been 44 confirmed cases of MIS-C in the state."Was it scary at all?" asked reporter Christie Ileto."Not that bad," replied Coulter."You hear about other people, but until it happens to you and being that he is a statistic, it's scary," said his mother, Felicia Mincey.The diagnoses was a wake up call for Mincey who contracted COVID-19 herself."At first, like I said, I was one of those who didn't take it seriously, and of course," she said. "Now we're living this experience for a long time.""His labs are still progressing, but they're not where they should be. As far as his heart, that's a long term effect that MIS-C has on children," Mincey added.For now, having part of his old life back is not lost on the 6-year-old or his family."What would you tell your friends so they know how serious this is?" asked Ileto."Say I got coronavirus, it's not fun," replied Coulter.Jaiden will start online learning this fall. He also has a series of follow up doctor's visits that his family says will last well into his teens.