6-year-old boy returns home after battle with rare MIS-C in Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 6-year-old boy diagnosed with Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is finally home, though he's still dealing with the after effects of what Children's Hospital of Philadelphia calls a "rare condition."

Jaiden Coulter spent a week recovering in CHOP's ICU, following a positive coronavirus test last month.

"My stomach was hurting a little bit and my head was hurting. I almost was not about to breathe," said Coulter.

The Pennsylvania Health Department says to date there have been 44 confirmed cases of MIS-C in the state.

"Was it scary at all?" asked reporter Christie Ileto.

"Not that bad," replied Coulter.

"You hear about other people, but until it happens to you and being that he is a statistic, it's scary," said his mother, Felicia Mincey.



The diagnoses was a wake up call for Mincey who contracted COVID-19 herself.

"At first, like I said, I was one of those who didn't take it seriously, and of course," she said. "Now we're living this experience for a long time."

"His labs are still progressing, but they're not where they should be. As far as his heart, that's a long term effect that MIS-C has on children," Mincey added.

For now, having part of his old life back is not lost on the 6-year-old or his family.



"What would you tell your friends so they know how serious this is?" asked Ileto.

"Say I got coronavirus, it's not fun," replied Coulter.

Jaiden will start online learning this fall. He also has a series of follow up doctor's visits that his family says will last well into his teens.
