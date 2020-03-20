Coronavirus: Camden County still waiting on COVID-19 test kits

CAMDEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A parking lot at Camden County Community College has been turned into a coronavirus testing site, but the director of the County Freeholder Board says they're still waiting on test kits.Louis Cappelli says despite promises from the federal government, they haven't received any tests.Once they do, they'll be able to test 200 people every day at this location in Blackwood.Those people will need a referral from their doctor.Then, they'll be able to drive up, get tested, and have results in three days.