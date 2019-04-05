WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPVI) -- America's hospital emergency rooms are busier than ever.
New statistics from the Center for Disease Control show they had a record high of 145-million patients in 2016 - up nearly 10 million from a year earlier.
Despite the increase in visits, the number of non-urgent cases dropped.
It went from 5.5% in 2015 to 4.3% in 2016.
Wait times are also dropping, with more than a third waiting less than 15 minutes.
Nearly three-quarters of those in E-Rs got care within an hour.
Patients age 15 or younger made up nearly 20% of the emergency room visits, higher than the rate for senior citizens.
CDC: Emergency room visits reach record high
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More